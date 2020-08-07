Soccer-Beijing, Guangzhou Evergrande stay perfect in Chinese Super League

Adds late result

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Beijing Guoan's Alan Carvalho opened his account for the club as they eased past Tianjin Teda 3-1 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) to maintain their 100% start to the season.

Brazilian-born striker Carvalho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citizen -- opened the scoring for last season's runners-up in the 39th minute of the Group B game in Suzhou before Rong Hao equalised for Uli Stielike's side after the restart.

Zhang Xizhe restored Beijing's advantage in the 77th minute before Tianjin defender Lan Jingxuan's own-goal made it 3-1.

In other third round matches, reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande defeated Shenzhen FC 3-1 on Tuesday with Wei Shihao scoring for the third straight game.

The 25-year-old forward found the net in the 28th minute to help Italian World Cup-winner Fabio Cannavaro's side break the deadlock, before right back Zhang Linpeng doubled their lead later in the first half.

Cameroonian forward John Mary pulled one back for Shenzhen before Brazilian midfielder Paulinho scored nine minutes from time to seal the points as Guangzhou remained top of Group A in the Dalian hub with three wins from three.

A late penalty by former Chelsea midfielder Oscar helped 10-man Shanghai SIPG hold Qingdao Huanghai to a 1-1 draw and stay unbeaten from three games.

Frenchman Romain Alessandrini won a penalty that led to Shanghai defender Wei Zhen being dismissed and Wang Dong scored from the spot to make it 1-0 to Qingdao.

Rafa Benitez' Dalian Pro endured another disappointing outing as they were beaten 2-1 by Jiangsu Suning with Alex Teixeira and Eder Martins getting on the scoresheet.

Salomon Rondon scored for Dalian, who are second from bottom in Group A and yet to win.

Shanghai Shenhua defeated Shandong Luneng thanks to Kim Shin-wook's last-gasp effort while Israel forward Eran Zahavi's 100th goal in all competitions for Guangzhou R&F helped them draw 1-1 with Henan Jianye.

Wuhan Zall beat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 2-1 to move up to third in Group B with Ivorian winger Jean Kouassi grabbing a first half brace, scoring the first from a counter-attack and then doubling the lead 20 minutes later from the penalty spot.

Hebei CFFC were held to a 2-2 draw by Chongqing Lifan with both teams having a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Hebei looked set to take all there points while leading 2-1 before Brazilian striker Alan Kardec headed home from a set-piece in the 89th minute to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

