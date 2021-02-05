Soccer-Bayern win snow battle in Berlin to go 10 points clear

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich were unaffected by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures as they beat hosts Hertha Berlin 1-0 to go 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday with their fifth consecutive league victory.

Winger Kingsley Coman scored the winner with a deflected shot from the edge of the box in the 21st minute with the ball flying over goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

The Bavarians, leaving for sunny Qatar and the Club World Cup later on Friday, could have scored earlier but their leading striker Robert Lewandowski, who had netted in the previous nine league games, saw his 12th minute penalty saved.

Hertha had a golden chance to equalise a minute from the end when Matheus Cunha chipped the ball over keeper Manuel Neuer but his effort rolled just wide of the goal.

Bayern are now on 48 points, while second-placed RB Leipzig, who travel to bottom side Schalke 04 on Saturday, have 38. Hertha are in 15th place on 17 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

