News & Insights

Soccer-Bayern to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel at season end-club

Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

February 21, 2024 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season despite a contract to 2025, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern lost their last three games in all competitions and have dropped eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week's Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann but despite leading them to the Bundesliga title last season on the final matchday, they have not shown the form this season that saw them dominate German football for the past decade.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Ros Russell)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.