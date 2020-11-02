Soccer-Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer for Alaba

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said the club have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for defender David Alaba after the Austria international's representative rejected their latest proposal.

The 28-year-old, who has been at Bayern since 2008, sees his current deal run out in 2021. Contract talks have dragged on for months, reportedly due to the player's annual salary.

"We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer," Hainer told broadcaster BR late on Sunday.

"During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday and we contacted his advisor.

"The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory and we should think about it again. We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer."

Alaba, who can operate both as a full back or central defender, has won two Champions League titles with the club as well as nine league titles and six German Cups.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

