Soccer-Bayern defender Boey out for weeks with hamstring injury - club

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

February 16, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey, who joined the club last month, will be out for several weeks with a hamstring tear picked up in training, the Bundesliga outfit said on Friday.

The 23-year-old joined Bayern from Galatasary on Jan. 28 as the German champions looked to boost their struggling defence.

"FC Bayern will be without Sacha Boey for the coming weeks after the 23-year-old January arrival suffered a large tear in his left hamstring in training," the club said in a statement.

The injury to the former France youth international could not have come at a worse time for Bayern, who are already without several injured players.

They have also lost their last two matches -- a 3-0 league loss at Bayer Leverkusen last week and Wednesday's 1-0 defeat away to Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Bayern, who visit VfL Bochum on Sunday, are in second place in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Leverkusen.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

