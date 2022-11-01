Soccer-Bayern close perfect group stage with 2-0 win over Inter

Contributor
Fernando Kallas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Bayern Munich completed a perfect group stage by beating fellow qualifiers Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their final Group C game.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich completed a perfect group stage by beating fellow qualifiers Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their final Group C game.

Bayern ended top on 18 points, eight ahead of second-placed Inter with both teams having already reached the knockout stage.

Barcelona finished third on seven points, eliminated in the group stage and having to settle for a Europa League place for the second year in a row.

With Bayern and Inter having nothing riding on the game, it was an affair that won't live long in the memory.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More