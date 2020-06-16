Soccer-Bayern clinch Bundesliga title with 1-0 win at Werder Bremen

Updates with details

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away with a Robert Lewandowski strike on Tuesday to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play, and secured an eighth consecutive league crown.

In a rollercoaster season that saw coach Niko Kovac fired in November with Bayern off the top spots and Hansi Flick taking over, Bayern turned it around after the winter break, are unbeaten since and won their last 11 straight league matches.

They remained unruffled by the two-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and beat Dortmund last month to overcome the last major obstacle en route to a 29th Bundesliga crown since the introduction of the top division in 1963.

Werder, desperate to avoid their second relegation after 1980, were bold and matched the Bavarians in the first half for speed and possession.

They also had the better chances until Bayern winger Kingsley Coman's glancing header in the 24th.

The Bavarians gradually gained ground and broke the deadlock with defender Jerome Boateng's superb pass for Lewandowski, who turned in the box and grabbed his 31st goal of the campaign just before halftime.

The Polish forward, who scored on his return from suspension for Bayern, is chasing the 40-goal record for one season set by Gerd Mueller in 1972 and had a string of good chances after the break to add to his tally.

But it was keeper Manuel Neuer who proved key for Bayern after they were left with 10 men for the final 10 minutes following the dismissal of Alphonso Davies, making a sensational one-handed save to ensure yet another league title.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

