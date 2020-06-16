Soccer-Bayern clinch Bundesliga title with 1-0 win at Werder Bremen

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away on Tuesday to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.