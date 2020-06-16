Soccer-Bayern clinch Bundesliga title with 1-0 win at Werder Bremen

Contributor
Karolos Grohmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away on Tuesday to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away on Tuesday to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters