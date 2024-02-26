News & Insights

Soccer-Bayern appoint Eberl as sporting director months after Leipzig exit

February 26, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have appointed Max Eberl as their new sporting director, months after he was sacked as RB Leipzig's managing director for sport.

Eberl, a former Bayern player, has joined on a contract till June 2027 and will take charge on March 1, the club said on Monday.

The 50-year-old served as the director of sport at Borussia Monchengladbach for 14 years before joining Leipzig in 2022. Leipzig sacked him in September after media speculations linked him to a move to Bayern.

"Not only does he have decades of experience in soccer management, he also started playing soccer at FC Bayern and turned professional here," Herbert Hainer, chairman of Bayern's supervisory board, said in a statement.

"We are convinced that he will successfully shape the future of this club."

Eberl said he would approach his job with "a lot of respect and humility."

"I spent my entire childhood and youth at FC Bayern and in Munich, so it is something special for me to now return in a new role to the club where it all began," he added.

Bayern, who trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by eight points, visit Freiburg on Friday.

