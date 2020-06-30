Soccer-Bayern agree 45 million euro deal to sign Sane from Man City - reports

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign winger Leroy Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros ($50.56 million) plus add-ons, British and German media reported on Tuesday.

June 30 (Reuters) - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign winger Leroy Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros ($50.56 million) plus add-ons, British and German media reported on Tuesday.

Sane, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of next season, is set to sign a five-year deal with the German club.

City were resigned to selling the 24-year-old after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany international had turned down the Premier League club's offers of a new contract "two or three times".

Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August 2016 for a fee reported by British media to be around 37 million pounds ($45.81 million) with performance-related add-ons.

The winger, who has 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for City, was an integral part of their league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

However, he missed the majority of this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August, making his comeback as a late substitute last week in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

($1 = 0.8900 euros)($1 = 0.8076 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters