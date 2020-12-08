Soccer-Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Istanbul Basaksehir's players left the pitch during their Champions League Group H game at Paris St Germain after a staff member was sent off, triggering protests from the visiting side.

Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute and the players and staff from the Turkish side left the pitch after about 10 minutes of discussions with referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.