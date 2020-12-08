Soccer-Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Istanbul Basaksehir's players left the pitch during their Champions League Group H game at Paris St Germain after a staff member was sent off, triggering protests from the visiting side.

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Istanbul Basaksehir's players left the pitch during their Champions League Group H game at Paris St Germain after a staff member was sent off, triggering protests from the visiting side.

Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute and the players and staff from the Turkish side left the pitch after about 10 minutes of discussions with referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More