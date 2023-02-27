Soccer-Barcelona's Lewandowski set to miss Real Madrid tie with injury

February 27, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said on Monday, with the Polish striker set to miss their Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid this week.

Lewandowski, who is the club's top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, played 90 minutes in the LaLiga leaders' 1-0 loss at Almeria on Sunday as well as their Europa League playoff loss to Manchester United last week.

Barcelona did not give a potential return date for the 34-year-old striker. The club play Real in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday.

"Robert Lewandowski has strained the biceps femoris in his left hamstring. The Polish striker is unavailable until the problem clears up," Barcelona said in a statement.

"He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.