World Markets

Soccer-Barcelona's Griezmann denies rift with Messi

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has dismissed talk of a rift with team mate Lionel Messi and said he had nothing to do with recent comments about the Argentine forward from his former agent and his uncle.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has dismissed talk of a rift with team mate Lionel Messi and said he had nothing to do with recent comments about the Argentine forward from his former agent and his uncle.

Earlier this month, Griezmann's former agent Eric Olhats said Messi's "reign of terror" had made life difficult for Griezmann, while the French forward's uncle said it was not easy to play in the same club as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi hit back last week, saying he was tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona.

Griezmann said he could no longer remain silent on the matter.

"I have been putting up with comments for a long while and now it's time to say enough," he was quoted as saying in an interview with Movistar.

"My agent is my sister, but she doesn't speak. Neither do my parents. As no one speaks, Eric offers an opinion but that can do a lot of damage and create doubts about my relationship with Leo. Leo knows I have a lot of respect for him. I learn from him.

"My uncle doesn't know how football works. A journalist wants a phrase out of you ... I told Leo I have nothing to do with them. I don't speak to them."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular