Soccer-Barcelona's Fati out again with left leg injury

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Teenager Ansu Fati faces another prolonged period on the sidelines after tests revealed he had aggravated an old leg injury during Barcelona's 3-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The 19-year-old striker was introduced as a second half substitute in Thursday's match as he was trying to work his way back into the team after being ruled out for two months. However, he was reduced to tears after suffering the injury setback and was forced to limp off.

"It is confirmed that Ansu Fati has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

Spanish media reported that he is expected to be out for eight weeks and that club doctors were discussing if he would need further surgery.

Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club but has been plagued by injuries. He underwent four surgeries to repair a left knee injury he suffered in November 2020.

Fati burst onto the scene for Barcelona at 16, when he became the second youngest player in LaLiga history.

He quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League and the youngest player to score for Spain.

