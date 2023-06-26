News & Insights

Soccer-Barcelona sign Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

June 26, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions said they have included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($435.72 million).

Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

"For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years," Gundogan said in a statement. "Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

"I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career."

