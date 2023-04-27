News & Insights

Soccer-Barcelona reach women's Champions League final after 1-1 Chelsea draw

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

April 27, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, April 27 (Reuters) - A second-half goal by winger Caroline Graham Hansen earned Barcelona a 1-1 home draw against Chelsea in the second leg of their women's Champions League semi-final to give them an aggregate 2-1 win and seal a third consecutive final.

Barcelona edged Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg after Graham Hansen's early strike and will face either Arsenal or VfL Wolfsburg in the final on June 3.

Arsenal and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 in the first leg in Germany. They will play the second leg in London on Monday.

Barcelona could have opened the scoring early in the return leg through a close-range Graham Hansen goal but it was ruled out for a handball in the eighth minute.

Forwards Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey followed with two more chances for the hosts with the clash goalless at halftime.

Barcelona continued to confidently push for a goal to increase their narrow advantage after the break and broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Graham Hansen, who nutmegged the Chelsea keeper with her strike from a tight angle.

Chelsea grew into the game in the second half and equalised four minutes later when winger Guro Reiten found the net from a rebound following a counter-attack.

But despite Emma Hayes' side's push for the winner which would see the tie go into extra time, they lacked both time and chances to further add to the scoreline.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
