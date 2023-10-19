Soccer-Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona and the Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club's kit will feature the band's famous tongue and lips logo for next week's Clasico against Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Music streaming service Spotify have sponsored Barcelona since the 2021/22 season, and the club have previously had campaigns featuring Drake and Spanish singer Rosalia, but now rock fans can finally get some satisfaction.

"FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barca will wear at El Clasico on October 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world," the club said.

"The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit."

The Rolling Stones' latest album, Hackney Diamonds, is released on Friday, and the jersey will be available to buy from Oct. 23. Barca's women's team will also wear the shirt for their game against Sevilla on Nov. 5.

"We're big football fans and we're honoured that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones' new album 'Hackney Diamonds'," the Rolling Stones said.

"We will be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as the fans around the world who will be watching this iconic match."

For those unable to buy the limited edition shirt, fans can also purchase a limited edition album package featuring a vinyl album with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Toby Davis)

