Soccer-Barcelona earn a hard-fought 2-1 win at Betis

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

February 01, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Barcelona extended their LaLiga lead to eight points after Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored to earn them a hard-fought 2-1 win at Real Betis on Wednesday.

Barca are top on 50 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will host struggling Valencia on Thursday. Betis are sixth on 31 points.

It took 65 minutes for Barcelona to break the deadlock with Raphinha tapping home from close-range before Lewandowski, who was returning after a three-game suspension, scored from a corner 15 minutes later.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde scored an own goal in the 85th minute while trying to clear a Youssouf Sabaly cross with his chest, but the visitors held-on to claim the three points.

Betis had William Carvalho sent off after the final whistle for complaining to the referee.

