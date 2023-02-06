Soccer-Barcelona captain Busquets suffers ankle injury

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

February 06, 2023 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable to play until he recovers, the Spanish club said on Monday.

The defensive midfielder sprained ligaments in his left ankle making a challenge early in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Sevilla which extended the Catalan club's lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to eight points.

Barcelona are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff on Feb. 16.

The 34-year-old Busquets has featured in all but two of Barcelona's 20 league games this season.

