Soccer-Barca to discuss election plans with regional govt amid restrictions

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - FC Barcelona will hold talks with the regional Catalan government on Friday over whether or not to hold its upcoming election as planned, Catalan health chief Alba Verges said, after regional novel coronavirus restrictions were extended.

The restrictions, which prevent people leaving their municipality except for work, education or medical reasons, have been extended from Jan. 17 until Jan. 24, when the election is due to take place.

Verges said regional officials will explain potential scenarios and projections on the evolution of the virus to the club, adding that Barca, not the regional government, will make the final decision.

Leading presidential candidate Joan Laporta has asked for the restrictions to include an exemption for members to go and vote in the election, which he said is crucial for the club to sign players and address its financial problems.

Barca have been in the hands of a management committee with limited powers since Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as president in October.

Around 110,000 club members can vote in the election, with 10 polling stations being set up across Catalonia and elsewhere in Spain. Voting online or by email is not permitted.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, writing by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

