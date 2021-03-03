Soccer-Barca reach Copa final with epic comeback win over Sevilla

BARCELONA, March 3 (Reuters) - Barcelona pulled off a heroic comeback from two goals down to beat Sevilla 3-0 after extra-time in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at the Camp Nou and reach the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite grabbed the decisive goal with a scrappy diving header early in the extra period after Ousmane Dembele had given Barca the lead in the 12th minute and Gerard Pique had levelled the tie deep in added time, moments after Fernando had been sent off for Sevilla.

Sevilla, who won the first leg at home 2-0, deployed uncharacteristically negative tactics yet they wasted a glorious chance to make it 1-1 in the second half and effectively kill the tie when Lucas Ocampos squandered a penalty.

Barca will meet either Levante or Athletic Bilbao in the final in Seville on April 17, looking to lift the Copa del Rey for a record-extending 31st time.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.