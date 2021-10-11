World Markets

Soccer-Barca handed boost in attack as Dembele, Aguero start training

Contributor
Richard Martin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Barcelona's floundering attack was given a much-needed boost on Monday as forwards Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero returned to training following long injury layoffs.

BARCELONA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Barcelona's floundering attack was given a much-needed boost on Monday as forwards Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero returned to training following long injury layoffs.

Dembele made his first appearance in team training since undergoing surgery in June after injuring his right knee during France's Euro 2020 game with Hungary.

Aguero, who joined Barca as a free agent in the close season after a decade with Manchester City and is yet to make his debut for the club, returned to training for the first time since injuring his calf in a pre-season session on Aug. 8.

Both players participated in a section of the training session, according to Barca's official Twitter account, but still need to be given the medical all-clear before they can be made available for selection by coach Ronald Koeman.

The Catalans host Valencia on Sunday in LaLiga looking to kick-start their campaign after winning one of their last six games in all competitions, failing to score in four of them.

They then host Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Oct. 20 after losing their first two group games for the first time ever, while the following Sunday they play at home to rivals Real Madrid, who are top of LaLiga.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    New Japanese PM Kishida Sets Out His Priorities

    Fumio Kishida speaks about his priorities after securing Japan's premiership by being elected leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party. (Japanese with English subtitles) (Source: Bloomberg)

    Sep 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular