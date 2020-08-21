Soccer-Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants

Contributor
Richard Martin Reuters
Published

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has chosen former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson as one of his assistant coaches alongside Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder, the club said on Friday.

BARCELONA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has chosen former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson as one of his assistant coaches alongside Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder, the club said on Friday.

Larsson, 48, had a brief but important spell at Barca and played a crucial role off the bench in the team's comeback from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 to win the 2006 Champions League final.

He has been an assistant and first team coach in Sweden since 2010, his last job being with former club Helsingborgs.

Schreuder, 47, joins Barca after being sacked as head coach of German side Hoffenheim in June.

He spent the previous campaign as assistant to Erik Ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam, who reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Koeman, one of Barca's greatest ever players, left his role as Netherlands coach to take over at the Catalans on Wednesday after Quique Setien was sacked following last week's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More