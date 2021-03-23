Soccer-Bale says he intends returning to Real Madrid next season

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUI VIEIRA

Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he said on Tuesday.

CARDIFF, March 23 (Reuters) - Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he said on Tuesday.

Bale has been at Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly in recent weeks, but said ahead of the start of World Cup qualification with Wales this week that he plans to head back to Spain next season.

“The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.”

Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championship in June.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back,” he told a news conference.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters