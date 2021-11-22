Soccer-Bale, Hazard out of Real squad for Sheriff match

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for Wednesday's Champions League group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the LaLiga club said.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales.

Both players missed Sunday's 4-1 league win at Granada, which moved them a point clear at the top.

Real named forwards Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz in their 23-man travelling squad for the match against Moldovans Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Real top Group D on nine points after four matches, two points above Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back.

