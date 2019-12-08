Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

DOHA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title.

Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al-Farag missed a first-half penalty.

The Saudi team have now lost in the final four times in the last six editions of the competition and have not won the title since 2004.

