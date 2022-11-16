World Markets

Soccer-Axed Denayer to train with Belgium squad in Kuwait

November 16, 2022 — 06:44 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belgium have added centre back Jason Denayer to their training camp in Kuwait on Wednesday, with officials confirmed the player is with the team as cover ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Denayer, who plays for Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, was a surprise omission from coach Roberto Martinez's 26-player squad for the finals but had been placed on a four-man standby list in the instance of injury to others.

There have been fitness concerns over defender Jan Vertonghen, who did not feature in any of Anderlecht's last three games ahead of the World Cup.

Belgium will face Egypt in a final warm-up match in Kuwait on Friday, ahead of their Group F opener against Canada on Nov. 23. They will also face Morocco and Croatia in their pool.

Martinez has until 24 hours before Belgium’s opening match to replace any injured members of his squad.

He is also sweating on the fitness of leading forward Romelu Lukaku, who has played twice since August after thigh and hamstring problems.

Belgium team doctors are hopeful he can play some part in the group stages in Qatar, but otherwise it is likely he will be replaced in the squad by Nov. 22.

