Soccer-Away fans face match ban in Cyprus after violence

NICOSIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Soccer authorities in Cyprus announced a blanket ban on away spectators at games from Jan. 26 after a spate of violence culminated in the serious injury of a footballer at a fixture on Tuesday.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) said the measure would run until the end of the current championship series. It applies to first and some second division fixtures, as well as the quarter and semi-final Cup games, with only small number of away team officials or sponsors allowed to be present.

Soccer fixtures on the east Mediterranean island are occasionally blighted by anti-social behaviour, with players and referees bearing the brunt of such actions.

Flares and firecrackers, although banned, frequently find their way into sports grounds.

A player for first division Nea Salamina suffered damage to his hearing when a flare thrown from spectator stands landed close to him at a game with APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday.

Cyprus's justice ministry on Thursday submitted legislation to parliament stiffening the penalties for sports-related violence, including bans on access to games of up to 10 years for repeat offenders.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

