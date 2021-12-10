Soccer-Average performances not good enough for Chelsea, says Tuchel

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unconcerned by his team's recent form but warned their "average" performances were not good enough for the high standards expected at the London club.

Tuchel's side have won three of their last seven games in all competitions, falling to a 3-2 defeat at West Ham United last Saturday after taking the lead twice, and conceding three goals again in Wednesday's Champions League draw with Zenit St Petersburg.

"If you have the lead four times in two matches and you escape with one point and six goals conceded, it's not the moment to look away and pretend nothing's happening," Tuchel told reporters on Friday ahead of Leeds United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"The performances are not horrible or bad. They are in some moments average, and average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea. I have the feeling we dropped from good performances to normal, average performances when we lead.

"This is very unusual for us and this should not become common. We've learned now, hopefully, twice from experience, and we have the chance to prove it now tomorrow."

The defeat by West Ham was the first time Chelsea had conceded more than one goal this season, with the result knocking them off the top of the Premier League table.

Tuchel, who took charge at Chelsea in January, denied that the recent spell has been his most challenging time at the club.

"It feels pretty challenging all the time in a good way to be coach and coach on this level. From my experience, I can say I always find it very challenging to keep things on track even when the results are good," Tuchel said.

"There is not a big problem, we should not worry too much, but should also not look away... It is not a big issue at the moment."

Chelsea are third in the Premier League standings, one point behind Liverpool and two behind leaders Manchester City, and will host 15th-placed Leeds on Saturday.

Tuchel added Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be available to face Leeds but Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante (both knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, remain sidelined.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

