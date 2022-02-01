Soccer-Author McDermid quits as Raith sponsor in protest at Goodwillie deal

Updates with club statement

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Crime writer Val McDermid has withdrawn her sponsorship of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers after its decision to sign former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

Goodwillie and former Dundee United team mate David Robertson were ruled by a civil court judge in 2017 to have raped a woman after a night out in 2011 and ordered to pay her 100,000 pounds damages.

No criminal case was ever brought against Goodwillie or Robertson after the Crown Office deemed there to be insufficient evidence. He maintains his innocence, saying they had consensual sex.

Lifelong fan McDermid, who backs the Kirkcaldy club and has her name as a shirt sponsor, said she would be ending her association with Raith.

"I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season's shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

"This shatters any claim to be a community or family club."

"The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a @RaithRovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick."

Goodwillie was signed on Monday from Clyde on a permanent deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Raith Rovers said signing Goodwillie was "first and foremost... a football related decision".

"While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing," the club statement read.

"As with all new signings, the club has carefully considered our position as a Community Club and we completely respect the differing views among fans and stakeholders, many of whom we have spoken to directly in the past 24 hours and are continuing to engage with."

The statement added that the club believed Goodwillie's signing would strengthen the playing squad and that they aimed to rebuild trust with fans and stakeholders.

Raith's women's team captain Tyler Rattray has also quit the club in protest at Goodwillie's signing.

"After 10 long years playing for Raith, it's gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it," she said on Twitter.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also weighed in to support the stances of McDermid and Rattray.

"The fact they're in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality," Sturgeon said.

Goodwillie, 32, spent five years at Clyde after spells with Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Clyde also attracted criticism for signing Goodwillie but defended their decision by saying people should be allowed to rebuild their lives and careers after mistakes.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Manasi Pathak; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Toby Davis)

