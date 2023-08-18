Soccer-Australian Oxtoby named as Northern Ireland women's team coach

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian Tanya Oxtoby has been appointed as Northern Ireland women's coach on a four-year contract, the country's Football Association (IFA) said on Friday.

The former manager of Women’s Super League (WSL) side Bristol City replaces Kenny Shiels, who stepped down in January after four years in the role.

"I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this exciting and talented team to help us achieve our potential," Oxtoby said in a statement.

Until recently, the 41-year-old Oxtoby was an assistant coach with Chelsea, achieving a WSL league and cup double for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

Oxtoby's first game in charge of Northern Ireland will be away to Ireland in the UEFA Nations League next month.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

