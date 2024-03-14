Soccer-Australia recall Taggart, Hrustic for Lebanon qualifiers

Adds Arnold quotes, details

MELBOURNE, March 14 (Reuters) - Coach Graham Arnold has recalled forward Adam Taggart in his Australia squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon on the strength of his A-League form while also welcoming midfielder Ajdin Hrustic back to the fold.

They were named in a 25-man squad for the Asian Group I qualifiers in Sydney on March 21 and in Canberra five days later.

The Canberra match was designated Lebanon's "home" fixture after the Asian Football Confederation requested it be played on neutral territory due to the war in Gaza.

Taggart was overlooked in Arnold's 2022 World Cup squad and missed the recent Asian Cup in Qatar but the 30-year-old forced his way back into the frame with 14 goals in 18 matches for Perth Glory.

Hrustic returns after a successful loan spell at Dutch club Heracles Almelo, having struggled for game-time at Italian side Verona.

With midfielder Aaron Mooy retiring last year, the Socceroos missed a creative force at the Asian Cup and Hrustic may help bridge the gap.

"You can see the impact he's having in Heracles's performances. He's doing well," Arnold told reporters in Sydney.

Long-serving defender Aziz Behich, a team mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr, has been ruled out with a calf injury, joining Martin Boyle (concussion), Aiden O'Neill (ankle) and Marco Tilio (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Arnold said there was no chance of a call-up for 20-year-old central defender Alessandro Circati, who plays for Italian club Parma and has not been seen in Socceroos colours since his debut in a friendly win over New Zealand in England last October.

Arnold has also been chasing Italy-based midfielder Cristian Volpato but said he and Circati wanted to focus on their club careers.

"I think a lot of people need to understand the pressure the players get put under from their clubs overseas," Arnold said. "To play for Australia is a lot.

"I do believe both of them ... will want to play for Australia."

Australia fell to South Korea in the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a disappointing campaign but lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points after wins over Bangladesh and Palestine.

Lebanon are second on two points.

The top two teams in each group advance to Asia's third qualifying phase for the 2026 finals co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Australia won two matches and reached the round of 16 at the last World Cup in Qatar, the nation's best ever showing at the global showpiece.

