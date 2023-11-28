Soccer-Australia forward Borrello ruled out of Asian Cup with broken foot

MELBOURNE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia winger Brandon Borrello has been ruled out of the Asian Cup early next year after suffering a broken foot, his club side Western Sydney Wanderers said on Wednesday.

Borrello was hurt after being fouled by Sydney FC's Luke Brattan early in the A-League derby at the weekend and will be sidelined for three months, the team added.

The continental tournament hosted by Qatar starts on Jan. 12 with Australia, the 2015 champions, opening their campaign against India the following day.

Borrello had been in good form for the Graham Arnold-coached Socceroos, scoring against Bangladesh in a recent World Cup qualifier in Melbourne.

"The entire Western Sydney Wanderers family will be supporting Brandon through his surgery and recovery and look forward to seeing him back at what he does best," the Wanderers said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.