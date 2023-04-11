Soccer-Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win

April 11, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Goals from Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant earned Australia a 2-0 win over England at a rainy Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday to end a 30-match unbeaten run for Sarina Wiegman's team.

With 100 days to go before co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand, the Matildas returned to winning ways after their friendly defeat by Scotland on Friday thwarted a seventh straight win.

Kerr opened the scoring in the 32nd minute capitalising on a poor clearance by defender Leah Williamson to coolly slot home, despite appearing to be offside as there was no VAR in place.

Australia's counter-attacking play paid off and Grant doubled the lead in the 67th minute with a header that bounced off Williamson, who had a night to forget, and into the net.

The Lionesses pressed but could not find a way past a solid Australian defence, as they lost for the first time under Wiegman's tenure.

Australia play France in a friendly on July 14, before their World Cup opener against Ireland six days later. England kick off their World Cup campaign against Group D opponents Haiti on July 22.

