Soccer-Australia coach Arnold to stay on through 2026 World Cup

Updates with confirmation

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia coach Graham Arnold will stay in the job until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals in North America, Football Australia said on Monday.

Arnold led the Socceroos to the last 16 at the World Cup for only the second time in Qatar last year before a narrow 2-1 loss to eventual champions Argentina ended their campaign.

"I love Australia and I love Australian football, and nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement, I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar," the 59-year-old said in a news release.

"The hunger to continue in the role has never been stronger and I know I have more to give to the Socceroos programme and Australian football, where I want to deliver more smiles for our fans as we did in Qatar."

Feted back home only months after being pilloried during Australia's stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign, Arnold had been given time to consider his future in the role he took up after the 2018 World Cup.

Local media reports said Arnold had spurned offers from European clubs and one Asian national team to remain in charge for another four years.

His first task will be to prepare Australia for the Asian Cup back in Qatar early next year. The Socceroos won the continental title on home soil in 2015 but were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2019 edition under Arnold.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge and Himani Sarkar)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403 574 069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.