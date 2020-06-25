US Markets

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday.

Their joint bid beat the rival bid from Colombia to host the tournament which is being expanded to 32 teams.

