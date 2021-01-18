Soccer-Aubameyang double gives Arsenal win over Newcastle

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

After a dreadful start to the season, Mikel Arteta's side are now up to 10th place in the league and they never looked in danger against a Newcastle side that looks demoralised.

Aubameyang struck the post in the first half and Alexandre Lacazette forced a good save out of the Newcastle keeper just after the interval.

But Aubameyang finally fired the Gunners ahead in the 50th minute, finishing off a counter-attack, running at the Newcastle defence and then blasting home a powerful left-foot drive at the near post.

Ten minutes later Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 with a confident slot home after good work down the left flank from impressive youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who jinked his way around the back of the Newcastle defence before delivering a pinpoint pass.

Aubameyang completed the comfortable victory after Cedric Soares got to the byline and pulled the ball back into his path.

VAR examined whether the ball had crossed the line before Cedric's pass but allowed the goal to stand.

Arsenal have now kept a clean sheet in five straight games in all competitions.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

