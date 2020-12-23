Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules - FA

Corrects year to 2019 from 2018 in para two
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.
($1 = 0.7443 pounds)
