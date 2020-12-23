Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, quote

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer's governing body FIFA, the FA added.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Christian Radnedge)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More