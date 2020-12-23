Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Adds detail, quote

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer's governing body FIFA, the FA added.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Christian Radnedge)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.