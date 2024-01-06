Soccer-Atletico, Real win to advance to Spanish Cup last 16, Betis knocked out

ARANDA DE DUERO, Spain, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Real Madrid cruised into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Arandina on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid progressed after a 3-1 win away to third-tier Lugo courtesy of a second-half double from Memphis Depay and Angel Correa's early goal.

Fourth-division hosts Arandina did not shrink from the challenge of facing the defending champions, who failed to capitalise on first-half opportunities and found it hard to get past goalkeeper Adrian Alvarez.

Real opened the scoring in the 54th minute through Joselu from the penalty spot after a foul on Brahim Diaz, who extended the visitors' lead a minute later.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have struggled with injuries but put in some solid performances, including the debut of Arda Guller, who played for the first time after recovering from several injuries following his summer signing.

A stoppage-time strike from Brazilian forward Rodrygo sealed the win for Real, before Arandina pulled one back through an own goal by Nacho.

Atletico seemed to be in for a smooth game as well, taking the lead away at Lugo after two minutes when Angel Correa easily slotted home from Javi Galan's left-wing pass.

Lugo then mounted a resilient display as Leandro Antonetti seized on their opponents' sloppy defending to equalise in the 39th minute.

Dutch international Depay, however, restored Atletico's lead in the 66th minute from Koke's through ball before sealing the win with his second of the night just eight minutes later.

LaLiga's lowly Alaves stunned Real Betis 1-0 at a rainy Mendizorroza Stadium courtesy of Carlos Benavidez's goal in the 57th minute to knock out the visitors, who were the cup champions in 2022.

It was Betis' first cup defeat in regular time since 2019.

Girona progressed with a 2-0 win over Elche thanks to a first-half goal from Daley Blind from a corner kick by Portu, who then assisted Yan Couto to extend the lead in the second half.

Getafe's Luis Milla scored in the 87th minute to earn the visitors a hard-fought 1-0 win at second-tier Espanyol to reach the round of 16, while Rayo Vayecano took until the final seconds of extra time to beat Huesca 2-0 with goals from Oscar Valentin and Isi Palazon.

Spanish Cup action continues with 10 games scheduled for Sunday, including Barcelona's clash with fourth-tier Barbastro.

The round of 16 matches will be played on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina and Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

