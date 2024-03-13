Soccer-Atletico oust Inter on penalties to reach Champions League quarters

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid needed a penalty shootout to edge past Inter Milan and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an exciting last-16 clash ended 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Jan Oblak saved two penalties and Lautaro Martinez blasted his effort over the bar to send Atletico through 3-2 in the shootout after the match finished 2-1 to the Spanish side after extra time.

Inter opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Federico Dimarco but Atletico hit back two minutes later with a goal from Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay's goal three minutes from time sent the tie to extra time.

Both teams had chances to win it in extra time but in the end it was Diego Simeone's side who held their nerve and last season's beaten finalists exited the competition.

