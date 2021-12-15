US Markets

Soccer-Atletico Mineiro win Copa do Brasil to complete league and cup double

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Atletico Mineiro beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Copa do Brasil 6-1 on aggregate and secure a rare league and cup double in Brazil.

Atletico, who lifted their first league title in 50 years at the start of December, won the final's first leg 4-0 at home last Sunday and were in no danger of losing that advantage at a packed stadium in Curitiba.

Keno got the opening goal -– his fifth in his last four games -- when he finished off a counterattack 25 minutes into the first half.

Hulk, Brazil’s Player of the Year, doubled Atletico's lead with a superb dinked finish over the goalkeeper after 76 minutes.

Jaderson scored a consolation goal for the home side with three minutes remaining.

"It's difficult to play here but we kept our calm and did it," said Hulk, who ended the cup's top goalscorer.

"This was a double that we dreamed of after 50 years. It's very gratifying. The fans have been marvellous with me and this has been a dream come true."

The victory capped an unforgettable year for both Hulk and the Belo Horizonte club.

In addition to becoming only the second Brazilian team to win the league and cup double in the same season, they also won the Minas Gerais state championship, equalling a feat achieved by city rivals Cruzeiro in 2003.

Atletico posted a video before the game of their team bus with a smashed window it said was caused by missiles thrown by home fans on their way to the stadium.

Most Popular