Soccer-Atletico Mineiro overrun high-flying Sao Paulo in 3-0 victory

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Two goals from Franco and another from Jair gave Atletico Mineiro a deserved 3-0 victory over high-flying Sao Paulo in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

BELO HORIZONTE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Two goals from Franco and another from Jair gave Atletico Mineiro a deserved 3-0 victory over high-flying Sao Paulo in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

Sao Paulo started the day in second place in Brazil's Serie A table and although they had chances in the early part of the match they were 2-0 behind at half time.

Franco got two goals in the 10 minutes before the break and Jair added a third with a header 13 minutes into the second half to give the home side a comprehensive win.

Atletico jump from eighth to third, one point behind Sao Paulo but with a game in hand.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

