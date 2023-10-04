Soccer-Atletico Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller against Feyenoord

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid fight back and secure a frantic 3-2 win over Feyenoord in their Champions League Group E clash on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak putting in a superb second-half performance for the hosts.

Feyenoord were arguably the better side throughout and took an early lead thanks to an unfortunate own goal by defender Mario Hermoso, as Oblak's rebound from an Ayase Ueda effort in the sixth minute bounced off his knee and deflected into his own goal.

The hosts hit back five minutes later with Morata striking a rebound from inside the box.

His effort was first ruled out by the referee for an offside in the build up but the official changed his mind after a VAR check, having decided that the player who was in an offside position did not interfere.

The Dutch side were back in front in the 34th minute thanks to David Hancko's strike after the ball came back off Oblak, who had made a superb reflex save from Hancko's first effort.

Feyenoord were in total control and Gernot Trauner wasted a golden opportunity to extend their lead four minutes later, firing just wide.

Atletico recovered with a close-range strike from Antoine Griezmann during first-half injury time and Morata secured the win shortly after the restart by firing into the net after a cross from Nahuel Molina.

Feyenoord tried to turn their superiority into goals, with the skilful Igor Paixao creating all kinds of trouble for the hosts' defence, but Oblak's heroics frustratedthe visitors and earned Atletico three valuable points.

"This is the Champions League, there is no win without suffering and we know how to endure suffering," Morata told Movistar Plus.

"The key is never losing faith and hope, trusting that things were going to work out well in the end for us.

"I'm very happy with the win, the goals and the amazing atmosphere at home. It's going to be difficult for anyone to get anything positive out of our stadium this year."

Atletico top Group E with four points from two games, one ahead of Feyenoord in second. Lazio, who are third on one point, face Celtic, who have no points, later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

