Soccer-Atletico frustrated by Betis in drab goalless draw

Adds details and quotes

SEVILLE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid had to settle for a disappointing goalless draw at Real Betis in their second game of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

It was a match that will not live long in the memory, as both teams created few dangerous chances in Seville's scorching heat and the game ended with only one shot on target.

The hosts dominated the first half before Atletico piled on the pressure after the break but were frustrated by Betis's disciplined defence.

"We didn't have a good first half. Betis had much more control of the ball, we were unable to generate danger," Atletico manager Diego Simeone told DAZN.

"The second half was the opposite. For me, it was a very good second half in which the team sought to win from the start. But despite having created several situations, we could have solved them better..."

Led by new recruit Isco, who made an inspired start, Betis dominated possession, with Abner, Ayoze Perez and Aitor Ruibal all having good chances in the first half that went wide.

But Atletico were better after the break, with 20-year-old Pablo Barrios coming off the bench to take control of the midfield against a Betis side who ran out of steam as the temperature stayed above 35 Celsius for most of the match.

Antoine Griezmann and substitutes Alvaro Morata and Samuel Lino tried to make the most of their limited chances, but were frustrated.

Both Betis and Atletico have four points, level with Barcelona and Girona. They all trail leaders Real Madrid and Valencia by two points.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.