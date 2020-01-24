Soccer-'Atletico fans don't deserve this', says furious Saul after Cup exit

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez said his team need to take a long hard look at themselves and work out what they are doing wrong after Thursday's humiliating 2-1 loss at third division Cultural Leonesa in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.
