Soccer-Atletico CEO backs Simeone after embarrassing Cup defeat

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin urged fans not to lose faith with coach Diego Simeone and his side after their humiliating Copa del Rey defeat by third division side Cultural Leonesa.
