Soccer-Atletico breeze past Valencia to move to third

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay scored a goal in each half to give Atletico Madrid a comfortable 2-0 home win over Valencia on Sunday which moved Diego Simeone's side to third in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico could have won by a larger margin if it wasn't for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who excelled for the visitors, making outstanding saves to deny Antoine Griezmann, Depay, Pablo Barrios and Reinildo Mandava and Nahuel Molina in the first half.

The 23-year-old Georgian kept the game level until five minutes into first-half stoppage time, when Lino scored with a tidy low shot, making the most of a brilliantlong pass by Griezmann.

The French forward saw Lino ghosting behind the defensive line and delivered a fine arching pass to the Brazilian winger who ran into the area and let the ball fall into his path before tucking it through the legs of Mamardashvili.

The hosts kept dominating in the second half, Mamardashvili made another fine save to deny a Stefan Savic headerin the 53rd minute. However, Atletico extended their lead four minutes later with a diving header by Depay from a Molina cross from the right wing.

With the win, Atletico moved to third in the standings on 44 points, level with Barcelona but ahead on goal difference.

Real Madrid are second on 54 points, one behind surprise leaders Girona who have played one game more than their nearest rivals.

Atletico will face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, the same day that Barca play Osasuna. Real take on Getafe on Thursday.

"It's very important to have scored the goal that opened the game and started the victory," Lino told DAZN.

"However, the most important thing was the victory. We are not thinking about the title, we keep it game by game. Doing our job.

"Now we have Rayo at home and we'll see what happens in the end of the season. Our focus is match by match and starts with beating Rayo."

