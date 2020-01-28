Soccer-Athletic scrape into Copa quarters after Tenerife thriller

Athletic Bilbao beat second-tier Tenerife 4-2 on penalties to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a humiliating defeat after a 3-3 away draw in which both sides finished with 10 men.
