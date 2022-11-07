Soccer-Atalanta's Palomino cleared of doping charges

Adds details, quotes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his 'B' sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities earlier this year after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list found in some medications.

Atalanta said Palomino is expected to return to training with the rest of the team later on Monday.

"I am very happy! I had great faith in justice and now I just think about going back to work with my team mates," Palomino said in a statement.

The club had previously said during investigations that they firmly believed the player's non-involvement in the affair could be proved.

Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made over 200 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.